Hair amazing is that!

Gracie Hales and Gracie Morris
In what must go down as one of those amazing coincidences, two girls from Werrington, both called Gracie, decided to wave goodbye to their locks to raise money for charity within a few days of each.

Gracie Hales (7), pictured left, had her hair chopped off at Serenity Loves in Oundle Road as she reached her goal of raising £350 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Mum Victoria said: “For a seven-year-old to choose to do this is a big thing. I’m beaming with pride.”

Gracie Morris (8) had her hair cut at home and has now raised nearly £400 for the Little Princess Trust, with both girls donating their hair to the charity which provides wigs for children suffering from cancer. Mum Shelley said: “I’m incredibly proud. For me it’s so selfless.”