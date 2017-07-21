Gym reopens in Peterborough after dispute over fees and noise

Have your say

A gym in Peterborough has reopened after a four day closure during a dispute between the operator and the building’s landlords.

The Fit4less gym, in Cowgate, closed on Monday leaving about seven members of staff locked out on the street.

A spokesman for the operators told the Peterborough Telegraph on Monday morning the dispute had been resolved and the gym would reopen later in the day.

However, the gym, which is based on the first floor above other businesses, did not reopen until 10.30am today (Friday).

Jan Spaticchia, chairman and chief executive of energie Group, which operates the Fitness4Less franchise, said; “The energie Group has now taken control of the gym and which began trading as normal again from 10.30am today.

“There was a dispute between our franchisee and the landlord over a service charge and also a continual noise nuisance to businesses below caused by weights being dropped.

“The service charge was paid on Monday and we have just agreed proposals to deal with the noise, and which will involve putting in acoustic flooring.”

Notices at the gym on Monday had informed members the gym had closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

It added: “We are working with the landlord to get the club open as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated as soon as we have any further information.

“Thank you for your patience.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused.”