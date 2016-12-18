Guests Munch through Christmas dinner

Oundle’s Monday Munch Club for elderly and disabled residents in Oundle and surrounding villages is planning to move from strength to strength going into 2017.

The lunches, which take place on the third Monday of every month except August, have become a firm fixture in the local calendar and are staged at Oundle CE Primary School in Cotterstock Road.

With support from Waitrose, the club recently hosted scores of people at its annual Christmas party, with the school’s pupils providing festive musical accompaniment.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many folk coming along to these communal mealtimes to spend quality time eating and chatting together”, commented the club’s organiser Mrs Sarah Lee.

For details contact Patricia Bird on 01832 275353.