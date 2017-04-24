Gritters out in force across Peterborough tonight as temperatures drop

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that its fleet of gritters will be out in force tonight as temperatures are forecast to drop.

While temperatures are expected to drop to close to freezing tonight, Monday April 24, prompting the unseasonable gritting run, Peterborough is unlikely to see the “wintery showers” forecast for the rest of the country.

In fact the Met Office forecast for tomorrow is for clear skies and sunshine, giving way to cloud as the day progresses.

Temperatures will then steadily rise from a high of 9 degrees tomorrow to 14 degrees by the weekend.