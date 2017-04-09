Grant provides lift for disabled sailing club’s new season

A sailing club is preparing for another year on the water thanks to a fundraising boost.

Peterborough Sailability, a group which runs sailing lessons for people living with disabilities,has received a £1,288.50 grant to pay for a new hoist.

Tina Stebbings, General Manager at Barchester’s Longueville Court Care Home in Peterborough heard that they needed to replace their hoists, which are essential for the running of the sessions.

Tina wrote to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older and disabled people by offering grants to individuals and small local organisations.

Tina and Peterborough Sailability were thrilled to learn that the full grant was to be given and a new hoist could be purchased.

James Hopgood, secretary at Peterborough Sailability said: “Without reliable hoists we would have to turn many sailors away, so we are delighted that Barchester’s Charitable Foundation have agreed to buy us a new one. It will be well used all through our 2017 season, which – weather permitting – will begin on Tuesday 4 April at Lakeside in Ferry Meadows.”

Tina Stebbings said: “In 2016 we used their service weekly to take care home residents sailing and they are able to support people of all abilities, including people living with dementia. Residents loved the experience.”