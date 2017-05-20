Grand Day Out for the elderly thanks to Oundle pupils

More than 100 elderly residents from Oundle and surrounding villages, including visitors from local residential and nursing homes, were recently hosted by pupils from Oundle School’s Community Action department at their ‘Grand Day Out’.

Visitors were treated to afternoon tea and scones in the School’s Two Acre Club, where they spent the afternoon enjoying a host of activities which included bingo, flowers for fun, board games, croquet and a photo booth.

Elspeth Langsdale, the School Archivist, set up film footage of Oundle gone by and a “Gently Be Laughter Yoga” session ran throughout the afternoon.

Pupil Henry Phillips-Sheard (18) brought along his record collection and record player providing musical entertainment.

The most popular activity on offer was without a doubt, the nail bar, where visitors were treated to a relaxing hand massage and manicure before choosing from the array of colours of nail polish on offer.

Head of Community Action at Oundle School, Liz Dillarstone commented: “This was the first event of its kind on such a grand scale and we were delighted with the response.

“Visitors and pupils alike enjoyed the interaction and fun was had by all.”

More than 300 pupils from Oundle School’s Community Action Department are out and about during term time hosting activities and volunteering in the community.

Anyone interested in receiving pupil visits to help with shopping, housework or gardening, or who would like to attend the weekly 660 Club sessions or ICT classes please contact Liz or Amanda in the CA office on 01832 277267/ca@oundleschool.org.uk.