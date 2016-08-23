Golden tributes to Rio at city Beer Festival

Drinkers will be able to toast the success of Britain’s medal winning Olympians with a selectionof golden Rio themed pints at Peterborough Beer Festival.

The 39th Peterborough Beer Festival officially started at the Embankment on Tuesday for people in the trade - but thousands of punters are expected to go through the gates looking for the perfect pint this week.

Beer Festival 2016 on Embankment Queue waiting to get in EMN-160823-170323009

Drinkers will be able to sample beers paying tribute to Britain’s Olympians, including Opening Ceremony from Cardiff brewery Brains, Rio Gold from Ellgood’s of Wisbech and Rio from Moorhouse’s of Burnley.

The event is the second biggest beer festival in the country, and there are more than 400 different beers, ciders and wines on offer until the event closes on Saturday night.

This year festival goers will be able to experience a new way of serving beer - as well as a special spectacle in the skies.

Mike Blakesley, from CAMRA, said: “This year for the first time we will have an American style Key Keg system for some of the beers.

Beer Festival 2016 on Embankment Bar staff at event EMN-160823-170310009

“The system is used at the Stoneworks micropub in the city centre, and has been very popular. It is the first time we have it for the festival, but we will be limiting it to half a pint, as the beer is very frothy, and it would take too long to serve pints.

“We have also extended our ‘Local’ bar in the left hand tent.

“We have 20-30 local brewers with beers here, and we know customers like to support the local brewers.

“This year we have also been told the Red Arrows will be flying overhead on Thursday at 3pm on their way to an air show. It is also possible they will be flying overhead on Friday at the same time as well.”

Mike also said the festival had expanded the cider and wine bars, and had a large selection of continental bottled beers on offer.

And along with the beers on offer, there is a variety of entertainment.

Mike said: “We have the normal funfair, and live music all week. “This year we have put in a seated section in the left hand tent. “We want people to come along with their family and a picnic, and have a great day out.

“Last year’s event was so popular we ran out of beer by the end of Saturday night, and we are sure the people of Peterborough will come and support us again this year.

“This year is the 39th Peterborough Beer Festival, and we are already looking at doing something special for the 40th.”

The festival is open from noon until 3pm every day until Saturday. Entry prices are £2 before 3p, and £6 afterwards. Discounts are available for CAMRA members.

Beer glasses cost £3, but this is refundable.

For more information visit www.peterborough-camra.org.uk/