Golden haul for Peterborough butcher’s at national awards

There’s a golden celebration at a family-run butcher’s in Peterborough after awards success.

Grasmere Farm Traditional Butchers, of Market Deeping, which has shops in Peterborough, Stamford and Market Deeping, has come away with a golden haul from the 2017 Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards.

The gold awards were for their Rutland Garlic Sausage, Whole Haslet, Dry Cured Back Bacon, Dry Cured Smoked Back Bacon, Dry Cured Streaky Bacon, Gluten Free Premium Pork Sausage.

It is the first time the business has entered the awards.

Grasmere’s founder, Stuart Stables, said: “We entered the Smithfield Awards with a certain amount of apprehension and were very surprised and delighted when we won 14 awards out of 16 products entered, eight silver and six gold.

“All our products are made using traditional methods ensuring high quality products with a great depth of flavour to them.

“Grasmere Farm’s first sausage was a Lincolnshire sausage made to recipe supplied by a retired Lincolnshire butcher, however the Rutland sausage was our second having been commissioned by a local hotelier to develop it for them.

“This process of development taught us our ‘art and craftsmanship’ of sausage-making that has enabled us to build our business on an enviable sausage reputation.

“For a business that started out as a pig farm and is now a member of the Q Guild with Gold awards to our credit is an achievement that we are justly proud of.”

The 2017 Smithfield Awards attracted a record entry of almost 600 individual products from 61 butcher businesses from the Scottish Highlands down to the south coast.