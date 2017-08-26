Girls just wanna... be brilliant citizens

A group of young people from Peterborough have donated over 800kg of produce to the Peterborough Food Bank.
The all female team, aged 16-17, were taking part in the National Citizen Service, organised by the city council. during their summer break.
In total the group raised £1,047 through a range of initiatives such as holding a family fun day, face-painting, bag-packing at supermarkets and even helping a local supermarket with their home delivery service.
With the funds raised the team filled a dozen trolleys with food and toiletries which will now be donated to city families. The National Citizen Service is a four-week programme which helps young people build skills for work and life, take on new challenges and meet new friends. You can find out more at www.ncsyes.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.