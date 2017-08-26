Girls just wanna... be brilliant citizens

A group of young people from Peterborough have donated over 800kg of produce to the Peterborough Food Bank.

The all female team, aged 16-17, were taking part in the National Citizen Service, organised by the city council. during their summer break.

In total the group raised £1,047 through a range of initiatives such as holding a family fun day, face-painting, bag-packing at supermarkets and even helping a local supermarket with their home delivery service.

With the funds raised the team filled a dozen trolleys with food and toiletries which will now be donated to city families. The National Citizen Service is a four-week programme which helps young people build skills for work and life, take on new challenges and meet new friends. You can find out more at www.ncsyes.co.uk