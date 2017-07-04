Girl donates dinner money for Peterborough City Hospital campaign

A charity appeal to buy a state of the art cardiac echo machine for the children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital has been given a boost after a 10-year-old girl donated her dinner money to the campaign.

Launched in mid-May by city restaurateur Farooq Mohammed, the £70,000 appeal has attracted widespread support with several surprise donations boosting the weekly charity curry nights at Maharanis in Hampton.

These include a 10-year-old girl who handed over her school lunch money of £1.50 to a £1,000 contribution from Peterborough Lions Club.

Most of the funds have been raised by Farooq’s weekly charity dinner, held every Wednesday, where the cost of all food and drink ordered (excluding takeaways) is donated to the project. In addition, there is also a Privilege Menu available daily with all proceeds donated.

Handing over the first £10,000 to consultant Dr Tim Jones, Farooq said: “We have been astonished and delighted at the level of interest in this project in such a short time, with £10,000 being raised in less than six weeks. We are grateful to everyone for helping to spread the word, with special thanks to those who have made a direct donation.”