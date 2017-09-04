Girl, 2, 'stable' after incident on Peterborough Embankment

A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon after falling into the river on The Embankment in Peterborough which was hosting an event as part of Key Feste 2017.

She was not breathing when pulled from the water but was resuscitated and her condition this morning, Monday September 4, is described as stable. She remains in Peterborough City Hospital.

A friend told the Peterborouugh Telegraph: " APMS ambulance service who were looking after the event along the embankment 'classic car show' medics were on scene within 30 seconds of the call.

"APMS staff commenced immediate CPR, followed by the East of England Ambulance Trust paramedics and Magpas who took her to Peterborough City Hospital by road .

"Once In hospital they managed to get her breathing again."

Police at the scene on the Embankment on Sunday. Photo: Terry Harris