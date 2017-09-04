A two-year-old girl has tragically died after falling into the river on The Embankment in Peterborough yesterday.

The Peterborough Telegraph was updated by medical teams earlier this morning at which point her condition was described as 'stable.'

Sadly, a spokesman has now confirmed that she had "taken a turn for the worse" in the last couple of hours and has passed away at Peterborough City Hospital this morning, Monday September 4.

There are no suspicious circumstances and police said it is being treated as a "tragic accident".





Police at the scene on the Embankment on Sunday. Photo: Terry Harris