Gifts for charity after theft

A Peterborough-based charity that supports families with children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions has received a surprise £3,500 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

The team from the Amazon site at Flaxley Road visited Little Miracles in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, to deliver the donation, made up of £2,500 cash and £1,000 of products following a recent break-in where they lost a TV and games consoles used to support local children.

The charity will use some of the funds to install a new alarm and camera system to help prevent future break-ins.

When they heard about the burglary, the Amazon team decided to step in and surprise the charity with the donation.

Little Miracles chief executive Michelle King said the teenagers now had the latest consoles to play on which will keep them happy and occupied over the Christmas period.

She added: “Over October half-term they could not use the building as there was nothing in there. Now they get the chance to be with their peers, to be teenagers and hang out and have space.

“It’s tough growing up disabled and it’s good for them to connect with young people like themselves.”

Speaking after making the surprise delivery, Amazon Peterborough’s site leader Lee Shepherd said: “Little Miracles is a charity that’s close to our hearts here at Amazon and when we learned about the trouble they’d had with the burglary, we had to step in and help.

“The team at Little Miracles does amazing work in our community and we’re happy to lend a helping hand with this donation.”

Jack Cook from Little Miracles added: “We were devastated at the recent break-in and we’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Lee and the team from Amazon for this amazing gesture. Everyone at Little Miracles is over the moon with this donation and I’d like to say a big thank you for the generosity.”

Little Miracles is now hoping people can donate Christmas toys which they can hand out to children before their Christmas party on December 3.

Nobody has been arrested over the theft which took place on the evening of Saturday, September 17. Anybody with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.