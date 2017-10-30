Ghoulish fun with plenty of treats at Halloween party

A community came together for some ghoulish fun to raise money for Peterborough City Hospital.

From witches and wizards to superheroes and clowns, children got dressed up for fun and games at the Hampton Halloween Party on Saturday night.

Halloween fundraiser for Amazon Ward at City Hospital at Hampton Leisure Centre. Haiden Minnis (10 months) with masked visitor EMN-171029-152847009

There were plenty of treats for the children - and not many tricks - with entertainment, music and food and drink all on offer.

It was the second year the party has been held, with £388.45 raised for the Amazon Ward.

Emma Hampson, who organised the party with husband Jeffrey, said: “It was a great event, It is always good to see the community come together like this.

“When we held it last year, it was just a trial run, if you like - this year we wanted it to be bigger and better, and we did that.

Halloween fundraiser for Amazon Ward at City Hospital at Hampton Leisure Centre. EMN-171029-152900009

“It was a bit overwhelming to see it all. It was very special.”

The party was held at the Hampton Leisure Centre, with children aged from babies to young teenagers all attending.

There was entertainment from the East Elite Cheerleaders, and a raffle with prizes donated from firms including Morrisons, the Peterborough Ice Rink and Peterborough Rugby Club.

Emma said: “I want to thank everyone who came along, and everyone who helped, from Tesco to Allensis Special Occasion Services - everyone who helped or donated time, items or services.

Halloween fundraiser for Amazon Ward at City Hospital at Hampton Leisure Centre. EMN-171029-152912009

“I would like to thank Hampton Leisure Centre and their staff letting us put on the event.

“And I would like to say a special thanks to (Hampton city councillor) Marco Cereste, who hired the hall, and bought the pizzas for the night.

“We are already looking forward to October 2018 - the party will be even bigger and better than this year.”