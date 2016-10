Tickets for this year’s Firework Fiesta are now on sale.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the East of England Showground, with gates opening at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, and fireworks will be let off at 7.30pm. There will also be a funfair and other entertainment.

Tickets cost £3 for children and £7 for adults in advance, or £5 and £10 on the gate. For details, or to buy tickets, visit www.fireworkfiesta.com