Generous donations pay for Peterborough homeless man’s dog’s operation after vicious attack

A Peterborough pooch is feeling happy and healthy after a vicious attack, thanks to the care and generosity of Pets at Home Bretton and Vets4Pets.

The store came to the rescue of Jack, the beloved pet of Mr Fargo, a Big Issue seller who is often found in The Bretton Centre, after he was attacked by another dog.

The attack, which happened on Friday August 26, resulted in Jack losing part of his tail.

Following the advice and support of people who witnessed the attack, Mr Fargo sought the help of Vets4Pets Peterborough in Bretton, which offered emergency care and medication that evening, before preparing Jack for major surgery to amputate his tail.

The Pets at Home team launched into action and performed an appeal in the local area, where Mr Fargo is well known, to cover the cost of the operation, and managed to receive £200 in donations.

The RSPCA also donated £100 towards the cost of Jack’s operation, which enabled Jack to have the care, and aftercare he so needed.

Jack’s operation, which took place at the Vets4Pets Peterborough Bretton surgery, located inside the Pets at Home store, was performed by Holly Norman MRCVS, the practice’s highly skilled veterinary surgeon.

The surgery went extremely well and Jack and Mr Fargo were reunited as soon as his anaesthetic wore off. The money that was left over was used for treating Jack for fleas and parasites and he was also given Pets at Home vouchers for future use.

Ben Garton, assistant store manager at Pets at Home Bretton, said: “When Mr Fargo came into store with Jack, we immediately knew the severity of the situation, and knew we had to act quickly.

“I would like to thank the RSPCA for their generous donation, Vets4Pets for performing the operation, my store colleagues for doing such an amazing job raising the crucial funds needed for Jack’s operation, and all the warm hearted local people that made donations. I know Mr Fargo is really touched by the generosity of the local community.”