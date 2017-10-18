Gas leak closes road in Peterborough

A road in Peterborough has been closed due to a gas leak.

Police were called to Flaxley Road in Fletton at 12.50pm today (Wednesday) by the National Grid

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the road had been closed to allow works to take place.

Russell Uff tweeted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: “Contractors hit a gas main. Nobody in or out of Amazon or DHL.”

The road closure comes on the same day Norwood Primary School in Gunthorpe Road was also shut because of a gas leak.

