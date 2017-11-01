GALLERY: Two houses turned into large Halloween display for Peterborough children

The spookiest night of the year is often the most creative, with thousands of parents and children dressing up in style for Halloween.

And last night children trick or treating in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, would have got more than they bargained for thanks to the superb efforts of Deborah Gale and her team, who filled out the front of two houses with a huge display.

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. House owner Debbie Gale with Colin Brittle and Natalia Brader EMN-171031-190846009

Deborah said: “We live in Orton Goldhay and every year put on a large Halloween display for the children in the local area and kids big and small come round.

“Each year it has got bigger and it now takes up the front of two houses.

“We start around 6pm allowing trick and treaters to visit and get sweets, normally until about 8pm.

“But it takes about five to six people from about 2pm to start the decorations.”

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. Colin Brittle on his ghost bike EMN-171031-190858009

Were you out trick or treating last night?

We would love to see your Halloween photos. They can be sent to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. Debbie Gale with her children and young guests EMN-171031-190911009

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. EMN-171031-190923009

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. EMN-171031-190935009

Halloween House at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. EMN-171031-190947009