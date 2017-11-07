GALLERY: Top 10 Christmas presents as chosen by children at Queensgate in Peterborough

Parents hoping for a cheap Christmas should think again if the results of Queensgate Shopping Centre’s toy testing event are anything to go by.

If you really want to keep your child happy on Christmas Day then you need to fork out £310 for the new Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart - or at least that’s according to the top 10 compiled by children on a visit to the shopping centre over the weekend.

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Jeanne and Sebastien (1) Nwadinigwe EMN-170411-205845009

Argos, John Lewis, Game, Tiger and M&S all took part in the free event offering toys for children to play with,

And in total 235 testers and their parents completed Santa’s score sheet, with more than 1,880 marks cast for 30 different toys. And the verdict was a big thumbs up for the Nintendo console from Game, followed by a £20 Remote Controlled Tarantula from Tiger and a £40 Cars 3 Lightning McQueen Remote Controlled Car from Argos.

The rest of the top 10 all cost £30 or less, apart from the micro mini scooter from John Lewis which will cost £80.

Interim marketing manager at Queensgate, Alice Watkinson, said: “We’re really pleased with the toy testing event and the feedback we have had so far.

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Kerry Neligan, Matt Smith and Connor Smith (6) with football game EMN-170411-205858009

“This was a great chance for our retailers to bring out their best toys for the year, show them in action and let the children decide what they really want for Christmas.

“It’s good to see a mix of traditional and tech toys in the top 10 plus a good range of prices for all of our shoppers.”

The top 10

1. Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart – Game (£309.99)

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Karen Corp and Megan Corp (7) trying Nintendo Switch EMN-170411-205924009

2. Remote Controlled Tarantula – Tiger (£20) & John Lewis (£25)

3. Cars 3 Lightning McQueen Remote Controlled Car – Argos (£39.99)

4. Black Mercedes remote controlled car – Tiger (£30)

5. Cry Babies ‘Bonnie’ – Argos (£29.99)

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Rosanna Taylor (4) and Alesha Jones (8) with remote control spider EMN-170411-205821009

6. Lamborghini remote controlled car – Menkind (£24.99)

7. Micro mini scooter – John Lewis (£79.99)

8. Floor Piano – John Lewis (£30)

9. Mini Cooper remote controlled car – Marks and Spencer (£25)

10. Pre-school: Tots Town Train Set – Argos (£29.99)

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Nathan (3) and Mia (5) Wells with remote control car EMN-170411-205950009

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Jaymee, Arthur, Jack and Oliver Heaton with musical keyboard EMN-170411-210002009

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. EMN-170411-205937009

Queensgate Christmas toy testing. Hollie Grant with Paddingtons EMN-170411-205911009