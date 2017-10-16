GALLERY: Reader photos of ‘creepy red sun’ over Peterborough and the reason for it

Peterborough Telegraph readers have been sending in their photos of today’s unusually coloured sky and sun over the city.

While people should not look directly at the sun, photos of today's odd coloured sky can be tweeted to @peterboroughtel messaged to us via Facebook or emailed to paul.fisher@jpress.co.uk

According to a Met Office Tweet ex-Hurricane Ophelia has drawn Saharan dust north to the UK, making the sun appear red.