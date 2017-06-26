Further road closures scheduled as part of A1(M) scheme in Peterborough

While roadworks at J17 of the A1 which have caused traffic chaos across the city are set to finish later this week, disruption caused by the scheme is not set to end for motorists.

The roadworks started last Monday, and caused widespread misery for drivers trying to leave Peterborough to the south of the city, as they were taken on a diversion through Hampton and Yaxley on the A15, joining the A1(M) at Norman Cross.

The works are scheduled to finish on Friday - but a new phase of works will start immediately, closing the southbound slip road at Norman Cross for two weeks, 24 hours a day. The closure will start at 9pm on Friday, June to 5am on Friday, July 14.

During the junction 16 closure, drivers will be diverted via the next A1(M) junction and back.

The closures are part of a scheme to improve the A1 between Peterborough and Huntingdon, with works scheduled to finish in February.

To find out more, visit: http://roads.highways.gov.uk/regions/east/?postcode=&keywords=&roads=A1M&status