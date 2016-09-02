Furniture store staff cycle 1,000 miles to boost charity

Employees of Peterborough furniture store AHF dusted off their bikes and grabbed their helmets to raise funds for The Furniture Maker’s Company.

In the days running up to the two-day cycle event, fundraisers tracked their bike rides using an app to begin racking up the much needed miles leaving the AHF Lycra clad team of five to complete the final 500 miles in two days.

The team split into two teams - one taking to the roads while the other went off-roading around the scenic routes of Rutland Water.

The weather was on their side for both days although the first day didn’t run as smoothly as hoped. David Royle, one of the company’s operations managers, suffered a puncture, but with the help of the public was soon back on two wheels making up for lost time.

By the second day of The Furniture Maker’s Company fundraising cycle ride both teams were feeling sore and tired from the previous day but the teams pushed through to complete the challenge, with the road team having an additional two riders join them from a local cycling club who contributed to the miles.

AHF have so far raised a staggering £1000 with the funds still increasing. A huge well done to the team - David Royle, Garry Norris, Jon Peet, Rebekkah Scott and Amy Lord.

Ben Burbidge, of the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support of AHF.

“Supporter-led fundraisers such as this are of vital importance to helping The Furniture Makers’ Company achieve its aims of educating young talent for the future, driving excellence and helping people who have fallen on tough times.”