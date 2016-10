The funeral of Paul McCann, the dad who died during the Great Eastern Run, will take place next Friday.

Paul (32) fell ill near the end of the run last weekend. The father of two was well known in the local football scene due to his role as lead coach of Riverside FC.

The funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday, October 28 at 1.30pm. A reception will follow at The Cross Keys Pub in Oundle Road.