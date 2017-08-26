Funeral for former Key Theatre manager

Mouners attended Peterborough Crematorium for the funeral of Keith Short who was manager of the Key Theatre for approximately 20 years.

Keith, who was also involved with Westwood Musical Society, passed away aged 81.

He lived in Charles Street, off Padholme Road, and served in the RAF before working for British Rail then taking up his post at the Key.

Keith was a keen traveller, particularly to Portsmouth, and his love of theatre meant he was regularly catching a show in London.