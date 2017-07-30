Search

Fundraising hits top gear

MG car festival at Whaplode Drove. Peterborough MG Owners Club members Jacqui Price and Christine Fuller EMN-170723-185815009
A celebration of MG cars was held to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

WH Brand, located at Whaplode Drove near Spalding, held the MG Festival on Sunday, with classic cars being driven from across the region to attend.