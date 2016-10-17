Fundraiser’s mission to cover 292 miles in 18 days in aid of air ambulance

A long distance walker is set to take on his toughest challenge yet to raise funds for charity.

Alan Bradshaw, from Deeping St James, will be walking nearly 300 miles in just 18 days with no break in support of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

He has already completed several long distance walks, but this will be his toughest challenge yet and the first he has undertaken in support of the Ambucopter. The Pennine Way will see him starting at Edale in Derbyshire and finishing at Kirk Yetholm in Scotland 18 days later.

Alan said: “Living in Lincolnshire, this is very local, and with my hobby of walking, if in the unfortunate event that I, or any other walker, happens to get into serious difficulties, it could be the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance that comes to our rescue. It is a fantastic service which I would like to support”

As if the challenge was not difficult enough, Alan plans to undertake the walk alone with no rest days and camping and staying in bed and breakfast accommodation along the way.

Notts & Lics Air Ambulance Chief Executive, Karen Jobling, said: “What Alan will be undertaking in aid of our Air Ambulance is remarkable. I cannot even imagine how difficult it will be to walk so far for 18 days straight with no break and no home comforts. We are extremely grateful for his support and wish him luck in his amazing challenge.”