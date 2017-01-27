Funding boost to power growth plans for two Peterborough organisations

Two Peterborough organisations have secured a financial boost to kick-start their expansion plans.

Bluebell Farms and Northborough Community Association have together secured nearly £72,000 from the Rural Peterborough and Rutland LEADER Programme.

Bluebell Farms Ltd, of Farcet, has been awarded £41,794 to help it expand and diversify with a new farm shop, café and outdoor activity and education centre.

Lynn Briggs of Bluebell Farms said: “The funding will allow us to provide the facilities to enhance our visitors’ experience.

“The additional resources will also support educational visits from local schools, allowing children to experience life on a working farm and to learn about food, farming and the environment.”

Jessica Phillips, of Northborough Community Association, which secured £29,996 to extend Northborough Village Hall, said: “The village hall is well-used. The extension will allow us to expand and support village activities on a larger scale moving our facilities to the 21st century.”

She added: “This is fantastic news for us.

Delivered by Opportunity Peterborough, the city’s economic development company, the Rural Peterborough and Rutland LEADER programme has £1 million of funding available for local projects that develop the economies of the rural Peterborough and Rutland areas.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive at Opportunity Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering this programme with a great range of partners.

“The programme will help drive further growth in our rural businesses and communities and support emerging companies to develop their ideas.

“The first two grants awarded will support two very worthwhile projects, creating jobs and supporting the local economy.

“We would actively encourage any local rural business or community with a great idea or project to come and talk to us.

“The funding is available and we will support applicants throughout the process.”