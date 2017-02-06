‘Fun woman of substance’ Maggie remembered at Cathedral funeral service

Posh heroes gathered to say an emotional farewell to Maggie Cantwell at a packed funeral service at Peterborough Cathedral.

Terrace favourites including Trevor Quow and Peter Deakin were at the Cathedral where stories were shared following the death of Maggie, who was married to Peterborough United legend Noel Cantwell.

Maggie Cantwell's funeral at Peterborough Cathedral. Barry Fry and Bob Simms from Posh EMN-170302-193739009

The service took place on Friday, and the former stars were joined by Posh’s current chief executive, Bob Symns and director of football, Barry Fry. One of the floral tributes spelled out ‘Posh’ in blue and white.

Former Peterborough MP Helen Clark also attended, as did city councillors including John Peach and Wayne Fitzgerald.

Mr Symns said Maggie, who was a regular at London Road, would be ‘sorely missed.’

He said: “Maggie like Noel was a long time supporter of the football club and regularly attended home matches until she became poorly. She brought a spark of fun to the Boardroom and was always sharing a tale from the past, she’ll be sorely missed.”

Maggie Cantwell's funeral at Peterborough Cathedral. Former Posh player Trevor Quow (2nd right) EMN-170302-193727009

Posh legend Tommy Robson, who played under Noel during his lengthy London Road career, paid tribute to Maggie before the funeral.

He said: “Maggie was a lovely woman,” former Posh star Tommy Robson said. “She was at all the Posh matches with Noel and was a firm, and loyal friend, of everyone at the club.

“Maggie was always great fun.”

Mrs Clark, who was friends with the Cantwells, described Maggie as ‘a woman of substance.’

She said: “I will never forget hosting a charity event at The House of Commons where the guest speaker was a certain Mr George Best. George had been a young, rookie player under Noel’s captaincy at Manchester United and had not seen the Cantwells (a couple who very much took him under their wing in those early days) for some years.

“As a young, new Manchester United player, George had idolised Noel and had also helped out as the Cantwell’s babysitter. Unbeknownst to George, I invited Noel and Maggie to the event at Westminster, and when he turned up to make his speech and saw them there; Maggie looking immaculate as always in a stunning white trouser suit – he burst into smiles, rushed the length of the room and embraced them both.”

She added: “Rest in peace Maggie. You were a woman of substance. You and Noel made us proud of you both and it was an honour to know you.”