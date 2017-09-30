Fun run and dinner in Castor to boost charity funds

Two events have been lined up by The Phoebe Research, set up by Castor mum Zoe Crowson to fund research into Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition which affects her daughter Phoebe (pictured).

On Sunday a fun run is taking place at Rutland Water, starting and finishing at Sykes Lane, taking in Whitwell and the

dam. To sign up go to www.phoebe5k.org.uk or www.phoeberesearch.org.uk.

And on November 10, The Phoebe Research Charity Auction & Dinner will be held at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford. Guest Speaker is Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards.