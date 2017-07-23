Fun events to celebrate at Peterborough Amazon’s Prime Day

The team at Amazon in Peterborough had cause for celebration when they helped the retailer achieve its biggest day in Amazon history.

Prime Day, now in its third year, was celebrated in Peterborough with fun activities including bunting, a raffle to win some great prizes, candy floss giveaways, a photo booth and more.

The fun activity was organised by Amazon Peterborough’s Mel Hobson to help the local team enjoy a fun-filled Prime Day while they shipped orders from the local fulfilment centre to customers around the world.

Lee Shepherd, Amazon Peterborough General Manager, said: “Prime Day is one of the biggest events in the Amazon calendar and what better way to celebrate it here in Peterborough than by treating our team to some fun activities.”