Fun Day for new café

A new community café will open its doors in Westwood on Easter Monday.

WestRavens Community Café, in Hampton Court, is part of a major community investment project led by WestRaven Big Local, an organisation which represents residents of Westwood and Ravensthorpe.

The group has received a £1 million grant from the Big Lottery Fund to make improvements in Ravensthorpe, with the £200,000 community café one of the largest investments.

The café will serve food and drink and offer: a designated youth space with recording equipment, a wheelchair-friendly training kitchen and a community space offering a range of activities and workshops.

Kevin Earl, community café manager, said: “We have worked closely with local residents from both Westwood and Ravensthorpe to provide something that will make a positive and lasting impact for everyone in the local community.”

Steve Dumbrell, Cross Keys Homes’ residents and community investment service manager, said: “The community café will be a real asset to the local community, and we are proud to be supporting WestRaven Big Local to provide something that will make a lasting and positive difference to the area.”

To celebrate the new café, a Fun Day will take place in Hampton Court from noon to 4pm on Easter Monday. There will be afternoon tea, stalls, a children’s Easter egg hunt, craft activities and live music.