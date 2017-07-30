Fun day cash to spruce up children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital

A fun day at Serpentine Green, organised by the committee at the Village Playgroup, saw a cheque for £1,853 presented to the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Committee members Danielle Carver and Jane Squirrel presented the cheque to John-Paul, the Deputy Charge Nurse in front of the end of treatment bell - which is rung three times when oncology patients on Amazon Ward have finished their treatment. The money raised by the playgroup, a registered charity based at the Village Centre in Church Street, will be used to create a mural around the bell to make the moment even more magical. The event, which was also a fundraiser for the playgroup, was sponsored by VW Commercials, Mercedez Benz Peterborough and 360 Cleaning Services.