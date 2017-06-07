From Bond to Thomas - Nene Valley Railway marks 40th anniversary

A celebration of steam took centre stage as Nene Valley Railway marked their 40th anniversary.

From Bond Girls to diesel locomotives, the history of the attraction was on full view at the weekend for the special event.

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. David Jackson, the guard who waved out the first ever train on the NVR line 40 years ago EMN-170106-191803009

Scores of people visited the attraction, taking rides in trains and also seeing restored engines up and running.

The Bond Girls were there to mark Nene Valley Railway’s history as a location where 007 movies were filmed.

Jerry Thurston, from Nene Valley Railway said: “Our volunteers were saying it was the busiest weekend they can remember.

“I don’t know of anywhere else where you could have Bond Girls standing alongside the Mayor of Peterborough.”

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. The Royal Scot locomotive EMN-170106-191814009

As always at the Wansford attraction, there was a range of different trains and locomotives running throughout the day.

Jerry said: “It was a celebration of the history of Nene Valley Railway, and trains in Peterborough as a whole. It has been a major transport hub for many hears. “We had the Royal Scot and the freshly refurbished 92 Squadron running, and we also broke Thomas out in a new coat of paint.

“We had the steam crane running, and the Deltic Diesel - the seminal diesel train running.

“We also had many of the old railway men attend as we could.”

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. The Royal Scot locomotive EMN-170106-191826009

Having celebrated the 40th anniversary, Jerry said everyone was now looking to the future.

He said: “Being able to make the 80th anniversary is the most important thing, and we have to protect what we have got. We have nine miles of track to look after - we have had the track maintenance team out in the rain this week. We also have the old station building work going on - it is going to be non-stop.

“We are already starting to plan the Christmas events for this year.”

This weekend at Nene Valley Railway, Thomas will be running rides for children, with other entertainment on offer.

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. Aboard the Royal Scot are John Moulton, Fred Tee, MIke Kerfoot and Stephen Hewitt EMN-170106-191645009

The following weekend there will be an open weekend, giving people the chance to see behind the scenes at the attraction.

For more details about all the events going on at Nene Valley Railway, visit www.nvr.org.uk

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. The Civic party with Mayor and Mayoress John and Judy Fox EMN-170106-191657009

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. Aboard the Royal Scot are Mike Kerfoot and fireman Paul Roe EMN-170106-191534009

40th anniversary VIP day at Nene Valley Railway at Wansford. Bond girls Carole Ashby and Alison Worth EMN-170106-191709009