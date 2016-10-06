Free family fireworks display planned for Peterborough tonight cancelled at the last moment

A free family fireworks display planned for Peterborough tonight, Thursday October 6, has been cancelled at the last moment.

The event had been organised by JTF Mega Discount Warehouse and was due to be held at Peterborough Rugby Club, Second Drove, Fengate, Peterborough PE1 5XA at 7.30pm.

However the Peterborough Telegraph has just been informed by JTF that the event has been cancelled due to a “problem with the venue.”

A spokeswoman for the firm said there will still be the planned freebies available in-store at JTF Mega Discount Warehouse on Padholme Road East between 6pm-9pm.

She added: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances JTF Mega Discount Warehouse are having to cancel the fireworks display that was scheduled to take place at Peterborough Rugby Club at 7.30pm tonight.

“However, they still have the fantastic event going on in-store from 6pm until 9pm where they are offering free food and drinks such as hotdogs, premium Dolce Gusto coffee as well as lots of free sweets and treats.

“They are also offering 10% off everything in-store tonight only.

“If you would like more information on the event, feel free to call the Peterborough store on 01733 355320.”

A member of Peterborough Rugby Club said: “JTF hired the club for a display for them and maybe 50 people that own retail stores in the area to showcase their fireworks.

“It’s been blown massively out of proportion and as the club read the Peterborough Telegraph today they realised JTF have suggested it was a free event for the general public. It was only meant to be for 50 tradesman.

“This isn’t the club’s fault, as they’ve only just been informed today after reading the PT.”