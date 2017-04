The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Resource Centre in Lincoln Road, Millfield, is opening its doors on Saturday, April 22 to give free advice to anyone with questions about dementia.

Staff will be on hand from 10am to 2pm to offer information, support and advice. The Alzheimer’s Society is particularly keen to welcome people affected by dementia who are unable to access its services during normal office hours. For further information, or to volunteer for the charity, call 01733 893853.