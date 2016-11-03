Four more arson attacks in Peterborough in under 24 hours

Fire crews were called to a further four arson attacks across Peterborough yesterday, Wednesday November 2.

It follows the Peterborough Telegraph highlighting deliberate fire-starting in the city on an almost daily basis in recent weeks.

At 2.59am yesterday a fire crew from the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called to a fire on Gunthorpe Road in Newborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.

At 12.17pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on the Fletton Parkway near Hampton.

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The at 4.58pm a crew from Whittlesey was called to a mattress and wheelie bin well alight down an alleyway in Everdon Way, Westwood. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

And finally, at 7.10pm firefighters from Stanground tackled a car on fire in Tagsden in Orton Goldhay.

Wearing breathing apparatus, the crew used dry power extinguisher and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of all of the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.