Four fire crews called to suspected arson at derelict Peterborough pub

Four fire crews were called to a suspected arson at a derelict Peterborough pub.

The crews were at The Cherry Tree, Oundle Road, Woodston, for nearly two hours this evening (Friday, June 30) to tackle the blaze after being called at 7.35pm.

Firefighters only left the premises after being certain that nobody was in the building.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was believed to have occurred as a result of arson, with youths seen running away from the pub which shut last November.

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes said Oundle Road was shut westbound