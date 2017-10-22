Search

Four fire crews at factory in Yaxley after pellets catch fire

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Yaxley
Four fire crews are in Yaxley after pellets caught fire.

The crews were called to Broadway in Yaxley at 4.27pm this afternoon (Sunday, October 22).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the firefighters had gone to the old mushroom factory where there was a fire in the open.

Crews are currently at the scene tackling the 20m x 30m blaze with a jet, ground monitor and high pressure hose reel.