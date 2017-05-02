Four arson attacks in single Peterborough street is cause for concern

Fire crews were called to four arson attack in close proximity to each other in Peterborough on Friday, April 28,

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Ramsey were called to four fires in close proximity to each other in Norwood Lane at around 8.22pm.

Firefighters used two hose reels to fight three rubbish fires, approximately two metres by two metres, and a fourth fire which was a car well alight.

The cause of all the fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.