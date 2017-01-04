Former TOWIE star helps mayor’s charities while watching Peterborough United match

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, got some celebrity support to raise funds for his charities over the Christmas period.

The mayor raised over £500 through a bucket collection at Peterborough United’s Boxing Day clash against Gillingham which included a contribution from former Towie star Mark Wright.

Mark was at the game to watch his brother Josh who was captaining the Gills.

The mayor’s charities for 2016/17 are: Salvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme, Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and the Royal Air Force Association.