Former teacher makes a splash for cash

On Sunday, former head of maths and former housemistress from Oundle School, Nicola Guise, successfully completed the Brownsea Island swim in just under three hours, raising more than £3,000 for charity.

Nicola committed to the four mile sponsored swim (without a wetsuit!) around Brownsea Island, to raise money for the work of International Needs in supporting street children in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya.

Nicola commented: “I made it. The conditions were rather choppy and chilly. It was a relief to get to the point where wind and tide were in the same direction helping me to finish.

“It feels great to have raised over £3000 for the Kenyan street boy project - but I’m not in a hurry to do it again!”