Former teacher makes a splash for cash

Nicola Guise is pictured with her fellow swimmers at Brownsea Island EMN-160709-115944001

On Sunday, former head of maths and former housemistress from Oundle School, Nicola Guise, successfully completed the Brownsea Island swim in just under three hours, raising more than £3,000 for charity.

Nicola committed to the four mile sponsored swim (without a wetsuit!) around Brownsea Island, to raise money for the work of International Needs in supporting street children in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya.

Nicola commented: “I made it. The conditions were rather choppy and chilly. It was a relief to get to the point where wind and tide were in the same direction helping me to finish.

“It feels great to have raised over £3000 for the Kenyan street boy project - but I’m not in a hurry to do it again!”