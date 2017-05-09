Former police station in Peterborough goes on the market

A former police station in the centre of Peterborough could be demolished under plans to develop the site.

The 1950s-built station in Bridge Street was closed to the public by Cambridgeshire Constabulary two years ago as a cost saving move.

Now police chiefs hope to agree a 250 year lease for the 0.896 acres site, which is regarded as prime development land in the heart of the city.

The three-storey police station, which includes a maintenance workshop, is likely to be demolished in any redevelopment.

But police chiefs hope a long lease for the site will generate a steady income stream for the force, which needs to find savings of £19.3 million by 2020.

However, the force is also prepared to sell the site which sits to the south of Bridge Street and close to Town Bridge.

Details of an expected sale price or rental value have not been revealed as police chiefs have invited bids for the premises.

The disposal of the former police station is being handled by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews.

Steve Hawkins, managing director, Barker Storey Matthews, said: “This is a very well known, prominent and visible site and there have been detailed discussions with Peterborough City Council planners regarding possible uses.

“A development brief has been produced to identify matters to be taken into account for the redevelopment of the site and a copy is available to interested parties.

“Based on our experience of in disposing of city centre sites and the commercial property requirements in Peterborough, we believe the site is likely to appeal to residential developers or office occupiers or for hotel and leisure use.

“Our client may consider a freehold sale but, ideally, an arrangement formulated to provide an income stream for Cambridgeshire Constabulary would appeal.”

Bids are invited with a closing date of 30 June 2017.

