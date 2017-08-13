Former mayor delighted after raising £46,000

More than £46,000 was raised by the previous Mayor of Peterborough who claims his year in office has made him truly appreciate the good work done in the city.

David Sanders, who has now stepped down as a Peterborough city councillor, said being mayor was a “priceless experience” after raising £15,000 for each of his three mayoral charities: Motor Neurone Disease, Royal Air Force Association and Salvation Army - Good Neighbours Scheme.

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085706009

Nearly half of the £46,636 came from the Mayor’s Ball which the former Conservative politician described as the most memorable event he attended during his year in the mayoral robes.

On his year as mayor, Mr Sanders said: “I really enjoyed doing it, I could not be happier.

“It’s a priceless experience being mayor because you get to see parts of Peterborough you would not normally see as a councillor.”

Mr Sanders highlighted the work done by the charity Peterborough Sailability, which gives people with disabilities the chance to go sailing, and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, as two organisations he had learned much more about.

Open day at Railworld - on the footplate of 92 Squadron Mayor David Sanders EMN-170105-191734009

And he also gave huge thanks to the Mayor’s Charity Committee for organising his events and helping him to raise so much money.

Mr Sanders added: “It’s an amazing amount, much more than I anticipated raising.

“When I first started I was not much involved with charities. I put my hands up to that.

“People think the mayor is going out having jollies, but one of the core parts of being mayor is raising money. We are conscious we need to work hard.

“It was a great team last year. I put the success down to them.”

Mr Sanders was joined by his partner Jacie Drabble, as well as last year’s deputy mayor Keith Sharp and deputy mayoress Christine Wilson, for the cheque presentation at Peterborough Regional College.