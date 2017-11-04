Footballers on target with five hour match for charity

After five hours of non-stop football it was no surprise Marco Sementa was ‘walking like RoboCop’ a few days later.

But the organiser of 50 charity matches was delighted to see friends of all ages come together for a 10-team event on Sunday to raise money for a number of charities.

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. The two teams that started the 5 hour event. EMN-171029-155041009

Around 80 players from 15 to 59 were kitted out at In2itive Park in Yaxley for the football marathon, with Marco playing the entire 300 minutes alongside David Skells, Tim Lenihen and Jake Waller.

Former local league footballer Marco (37) of Hampton Vale said: “For me it was an amazing feeling to see friends, old team mates and new team mates all on the same pitch for the same cause.

“Some had never met before the game, but everyone came together through football.

“For me to look around each hour seeing players from all my old teams, some I had not seen for over 10 to 15 years, come and support my mission meant so much to me, and to have my family there made it even more special.

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Team captain Ian Rudd, officials Corey Howard and Paul Gregory and event organiser Marco Sementa EMN-171029-155053009

“We literally had players from lots of generations, from 15 years old to 59 years old.

“I was so tired at the end of it all and it took hours of organising but it was all worth it. A great day.

“I am still walking like Robocop but the aches remind me of that special day. If anyone has any spare legs let me know!”

Marco has helped raise more than £40,000 for charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and Sue Ryder, and Sunday’s event has so far raised more than £600 with more money to come in.

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Action from the match EMN-171029-155105009

The former Yaxley FC, Stamford FC, ICA Sports, Werrington FC, Bourne Town and Deeping Rangers footballer also wanted to thank his wife Amy, local companies for their support, the referees for giving their time up for free, Yaxley FC for offering their pitch at a discounted price, the club’s helpful staff and all the players who took part.

lTo donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marcosementa.

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Action from the match EMN-171029-155003009

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Action from the match EMN-171029-155116009

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Action from the match EMN-171029-155129009

Macmillan cancer charity football event at Yaxley Football Club at In2itive Park. Action from the match EMN-171029-155215009