Footballer with badly broken leg had to wait an hour for ambulance during match against Stamford AFC

A footballer who suffered a badly broken leg while playing against Stamford AFC was left waiting for around an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

Basford United captain Jake Sheridan is believed to have suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg while playing in an FA Trophy match at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.

Basford United captain Jake Sheridan is treated on the pitch at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday after breaking his tibia and fibula bones in his lower leg in a tackle against Stamford AFC. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-161110-141115001

The midfielder was quickly tended to on the pitch by staff from both clubs, and a 999 call was made, but there was concern after it took around an hour for an ambulance to turn up.

Both sets of players left the pitch while Jake was being care for.

Basford United director Neil McGowan said: “Jake was injured at about 3.30pm and an ambulance was called for within four or five minutes once it became obvious it was a very serious injury.

“It was just over an hour later that the ambulance arrived.

Basford United captain Jake Sheridan is treated on the pitch at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday after breaking his tibia and fibula bones in his lower leg in a tackle against Stamford AFC. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-161110-141041001

“There were a number of additional phone calls made during that time, stressing it was a serious injury.

“Staff from both clubs were magnificent,but I’m told Jake was drifting in and out consciousness.

“It was distressing for the other players to see.

“Quick treatment makes all the difference in a situation like that and it is a concern that it took over an hour to get an ambulance to the scene.”

Jake was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment. It is understood he will need four operations to repair his damaged leg.

Neil added: “We hope he’ll make a full and speedy recovery, but it is early days.”

After Jake was taken away from the stadium, officials from both teams took the decision to continue the match. The Daniels went on to win 1-0.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was sorry an ambulance crew could not get to the stadium sooner but added that priority is given to those needing life-saving treatment.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry we were unable to get to the player sooner.

“Every call is assessed and categorised based on the information given by the caller so we can prioritise patients whose illness or injury requires emergency, lifesaving treatment.

“Patients with chest pains, unconsciousness, breathing difficulties will always be prioritised.

“We understand our crew got to the patient within an hour and took him to hospital.”