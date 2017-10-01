Football coach launches new slimming group in Peterborough

Mike Jarvis, who transformed his life by losing 3 ½ stone, is using his story to help others lose weight as a newly trained Slimming World consultant.

Earlier in the year, Mike, 46, who manages Hampton Blue U14, tipped the scales at over 19 stone. Mike, reluctantly, joined Slimming World in January, and quickly found that the plan was far more simple than previous methods he’d used to try and lose weight.

Mike Jarvis after his weight loss

“I know the frustrations of trying to lose weight so my group will be honest and open, but most of all I want to focus on fun, positivity and encouraging members to support and understand each other.”

Mike’s group will be held at The Queen Katharine Academy at 5.30pm and 7.30 pm on a Tuesday, commencing from October 10.