Food available for charities

Tesco and FareShare are calling on charities in and around Peterborough to register for a scheme which sees surplus food become meals for people in need.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme with FareShare FoodCloud recruits and supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an innovative app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available.

Tesco is now set to extend Community Food Connection to its convenience stores across Peterborough, which will extend the number of charities reached and the number of meals given to people in need.

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register.