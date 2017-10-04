Florist experts to answer questions in Peterborough

Florist experts are coming to Peterborough today (Wednesday, October 3) where they will be answering questions about the industry.

The Floristry Education Bus is coming to the Marriott Hotel at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, from 6pm.

A new concept for the florist industry, organisers hope the bus will connect and bring together florists from all over the country for the free roadshow.

Katie Bennet of online flower market Florismart said: “The high street is on the decline, therefore so are local florists. It’s a real loss to our communities. Floristry plays such an emotional role in major life events such as weddings, funerals and birthdays.

“We want to start a movement that sees more consumers supporting local florists, bringing the industry back to life.”