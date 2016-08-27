Flats are boost for city

A new £6 million city centre development which saw an abandoned office block turned into flats has been welcomed.

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said converting the former Land Registry offices into flats would be a welcome move for the city centre.

The building, in City Road, has been empty since 2013, but has now been converted into one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom penthouses.

Mr Jackson said: “We’ve seen a real renaissance in the city centre in the last 10 years and that’s good news.

“In order to solidify permanent improvements, we need more people to have a stake in the centre of Peterborough by actually living there, and the liberalisation of planning rules to allow the conversion of office premises to housing is part of that process.

“It brings money into the area and provides much needed new housing - so I strongly support the Land Registry conversion project.”

The six-storey, 110,203 sq ft building has received the refurbishment from fit-out contractor, Crea, with Core Special Projects acting as the management contractors.

Chris Stacey, Commercial Manager at Core Special Projects Ltd said: “Thanks to the changes in the planning system in England, empty office blocks like Touthill House are increasingly being transformed to create badly needed new homes that offer stylish, affordable city living.”

A show apartment is now available to view. For more information visit www.coresp.co.uk