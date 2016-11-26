Flat plans submitted for historic theatre

Plans to turn a historic theatre into flats in the city centre have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The proposals would transform the Broadway Theatre into 67 apartments, with two retail units and car parking.

Copies of the Broadway Theatre plans EMN-161107-151820009

The original plans, revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph in July, said the theatre would be turned into just 56 flats.

The frontage of the building - first opened in 1937 - will remain untouched if the plans are given the go ahead.

In a report, chartered town planner David Shaw said: “It has been largely unused for seven years and the uses are provided elsewhere in the city.

“The conversion of the property to residential accommodation will increase the number of people living in the city centre. This is a very sustainable location with good access to public transport, employment opportunities, and many other service and recreational facilities.

“More people living in the city centre should improve the night time economy for cafes, bars and restaurants. It is considered that this benefits the city centre as a whole.”

After the plans to turn the theatre into flats were revealed, Peterborough City Council said they had approached owner Rinaldo Fasulo about buying the property - but they have not been able to agree a price.

The theatre has been up for sale since 2009 - and has had a chequered history in recent years, including an arson attack in 2009. Former boss Paul Coxwell (also known as Paul Parker) was also jailed for fraud in 2014.

Residents can have their say on the plans by visiting the planning portal at www.peterborough.gov.uk